Sale of 9-month-old male baby; couple, broker held

Police have arrested three persons, including a couple, for buying a 9-month-old male baby illegally for ₹3 lakh.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Manikandan, 38, of Aruppukottai, who married Jeba Malar, 28, of Masons’ Colony here in 2019, was living separately following frequent domestic quarrel after she gave birth to a male baby nine months ago. Since Jeba Malar’s parents were taking steps for conducting a remarriage for her, they thought that the baby would be an obstacle for their efforts.

Jeba Malar, her brother Antony, father Selvaraj, mother Kiruba and relative Daniel sold the baby for ₹ 3 lakh to a couple Selvamani, 52, and Sri Devi, 40, from Mela Soorankudi in Nagercoil on September 23 with the help of brokers Jesudas and Karthikeyan.

When Manikandan came to know about the sale of his son, he filed a complaint with SIPCOT Police, who arrested Selvamani, Sridevi and broker Karthikeyan from Reddiyarpatti in Rajapalayam and rescued the baby. The baby was handed over to the District Child Protection Officer.

The hunt is on to nab Jeba Malar, Antony, Selvaraj, Kiruba, Daniel and Jesudas.

“Since illegal adoption is a crime, three persons have been arrested and the police are on the lookout for six others including the baby’s mother. Those who want to adopt a child should follow the guidelines stipulated by the government and adopt the baby from authorised adoption centre where the couple should register their names in advance,” Mr. Jayakumar said.