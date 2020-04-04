Sale of 11 vegetables for ₹100 begins in Karaikudi

State Khadi and Village Industries Minister G. Baskaran launched the sale and distribution of 11 vegetables for ₹100 packed in cloth bags to consumers here in Karakudi on Friday.

The initiative, which was proposed by the Municipal authorities, was given shape considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

As large number of people could be seen in markets and bus stands during mornings and evenings, the officials decided to stagger the crowd and take the essential commodities to the doorsteps in the Municipal limits.

The officials procured vegetables and packed them in such a way that it would be sufficient for small families and would make them stay indoors for three to four days.

Thus, a bag which contained 11 items, including potato, onion, brinjal, drumstick, tomato, raw banana, curry leaves, chow-chow et al for ₹100, was neatly packed. The takeaway bags for ₹100 was affordable for a large section of residents and also the price was fixed as a rounded off figure ₹100 so that it would be convenient.

The Minister also visited the GH here, where a isolation ward was kept ready for treating persons, who had complaints of fever, cough or cold.

The Municipality also received two mobile gadgets to sprinkle liquid disinfectant in public places.

According to a press release, the district had 51 persons, including one from Ramanathapuram district, kept in isolation wards. As per the results, five persons tested positive and they were stable. Municipal Commissioner Malathi, DSP Arun and other officials were present at the launch.