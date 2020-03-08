Salary of teaching assistants yet to be hiked

MADURAI

Despite orders from Madurai Kamaraj University Syndicate and Finance Committee to fix the salary for teaching assistants with over 10 years of service at ₹25,000 per month, the decision is yet to be implemented.

In a statement, secretary of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) S. Ramasundaram said that according to the Sixth Pay Commission of the University Grants Commission, ₹25,000 was prescribed as salary for teaching assistants, guest lecturers and resource persons.

In a Syndicate meeting held at the university in September 2019, MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said that the salary for teaching assistants with over 10 years of experience at MKU’s constituent colleges, university departments and the MKU College would be enhanced to ₹25,000. Currently, in most colleges the teachers are getting ₹15,000 per month.

The Syndicate had created a salary slab system which stated that freshers would get ₹15,000 per month, those with two years of experience would get ₹18,000, five years ₹20,000 and 10 years ₹25,000.

Mr. Ramasundaram said that the Association office-bearers had met officials of the university administration several times in this regard, but to no avail.

MUTA treasurer A.T. Senthamaraikannan said that despite teachers having UGC-mandated qualifications – Ph.D degrees, or National Eligibility Test or State Eligibility Test clearance – the pay hike had not yet been implemented as colleges were still screening candidates based on their experience and service.

Mr. Krishnan said that the screening process was nearly complete.

Principal of Tirumangalam Constituent College M. Bhuvaneswaran said that the revised salary with arrears would be disbursed to the teachers of the four constituent colleges starting from April.

A Syndicate member said that the revised salary for teachers of all colleges would be rolled out in April.