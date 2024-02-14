Salary not paid for three months, say MKU’s non-teaching staff

February 14, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Non-teaching staff of Madurai Kamaraj University have started a sit-in protest on the university campus from Wednesday demanding immediate disbursal of pending salaries to all the staff members.

The protesters said that many of them receiving salaries ranging from ₹50,000 to more than ₹1 lakh were not paid their salaries for more than three months now. “How can we manage our family expenses with getting the salary. Most of us are facing severe financial crunch owing to several unprecedented expenses,” they added.

“It was fine for one or two months, but the situation continuing for three months is setting a dangerous precedent for the university,” they said.

Though the bad financial situation was understandable, the university administration should work out an alternative to tide over the crisis as thousands of families were affected, said P. Murugan, president, Administrative Staff Association (ASA).

He added that about 600 staff members participating in the protest and so no administrative work would be carried out, including operation of buses and other vehicles. “If we do not get a satisfactory reply from the university, we will continue the protest and even intensify it in the coming days,” he added.

