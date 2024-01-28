GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sakthi - Vidiyal celebrates 30 years

January 28, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the expo held to celebrate the anniversary of Sakthi-Vidiyal in Madurai on Sunday.

Visitors at the expo held to celebrate the anniversary of Sakthi-Vidiyal in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Sakthi - Vidiyal, a Madurai based Non-Governmental Organisation, working for the cause of children’s right celebrated its 30 years under the theme ‘Celebrating childhood championing child rights’, at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai on Sunday. 

Exhibition stalls showcasing pictorial representations of child rights, write-ups on the topic, selfie centre and photo exhibitions, were among the few highlights of the event.  

Speaking at the event C. Jim Jesudoss, Executive Director of Sakthi - Vidiyal, said that during the 30 years of the NGO, about 2,970 male and 2,270 female children have benefitted from the child education centres.  

“We have accommodated 2,271 boys and 2,447 girls in our shelter homes. Several of our children have become advocates of child rights in the State, national and international arenas,” he said. 

As part of the event, ‘Urimai Paathayil’ - a manual on child rights education and ‘Power of words,’ - a collection of testimonies from civil society organisations, were released.  

At the event, mementos and awards were also given to social workers in recognition of their services.

