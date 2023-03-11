Sakkudi jallikattu largely incident-free

March 11, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The jallikattu event held at Sakkudi near here was largely incident-free barring a few minor injuries to the bull tamers. Adequate arrangements had been made for the event on Saturday.

The event commenced at around 7. 30 a.m., Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy and Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan flagged off the event.

According to P. Rajasekaran, the organiser of the event, a total of 1,100 bulls had registered for the jallikattu event. However, in the nine rounds of the event, only 920 bulls could take part and the event had to be wound up at around 4 p.m..

He said that over 900 bull tamers took part in the jallikattu which was attended by thousands of spectators from nearby places and even nearby districts. The best bull tamers and owners of the best bulls at the event were given prizes.

The jallikattu was largely incident free, barring a few minor injuries sustained by the bull tamers. The injured were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment. Adequate security arrangements had been made for the event. Police personnel, Officials from the Revenue, Health, Animal Husbandry and Fire and Rescue services Departments were deployed at the jallikattu venue. An ambulance and a fire engine were stationed at the jallikattu venue.