Sakkudi jallikattu event ends incident-free

February 24, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The jallikattu event held at Sakkudi near here on Saturday ended incident-free barring a few minor injuries to bull tamers.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan.

According to P. Rajasekaran, the organiser of the event, a total of 1,150 bulls had registered. However, in the nine rounds 1,030 bulls took part.

He said that among 600 bull tamers who participated in the jallikattu about 15 sustained minor injuries and were referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Thousands of spectators from nearby places and even nearby districts visited the event.

“The special feature of the event is that prizes given to bull tamers are only a towel and a dhoti. About 40 years ago, this was the practice, but over the years the prizes have changed but we wanted to follow the traditional practise,” said Mr. Rajasekaran.

Adequate security arrangements had been made for the event. Police personnel, officials from the Revenue, Health, Animal Husbandry and Fire and Rescue services Departments were deployed. An ambulance and a fire engine were stationed at the venue.

BJP State president K. Annamalai visited the jallikattu venue, the organisers said.