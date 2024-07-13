Sakkimangalam SIDCO industrial estate land classification work is almost over, says TANSIDCO MD Madumathi

ADVERTISEMENT

As the land classification work for Sakkimangalam SIDCO industrial estate is almost over, the process for inviting investments will begin soon, assured S. Madumathi, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO).

Speaking at the allottees redressal meeting for Madurai region organised by TANSIDCO along with Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) here at Kappalur Industrial estate on Saturday, she said, land classification issue for the particular industrial estate which was a long-drawn process was finally over and even advertisements inviting investors have been released.

She advised industries in the estate to make segregation of waste at source mandatory. Adding to this, she said, it was the need of the hour to manage the waste produced in industries. “Instead of waiting for local bodies to clear the industrial waste from the estates, the companies together should hire external agencies to collect the wastes from there,” she added.

She suggested to use the bio-degradable waste generated from the units to churn out manure at the Open Space Reservation (OSR) area available on the estate premises. The manure produced could also be sold in the market, she added.

Speaking over the demand raised by P.N. Ragunatha Raja, vice-president, TANSTIA and president of Kappalur Industrialists Association to allocate them area and grant them permission to setup solar panel and use the power generated through them, Ms. Madumathi said, though it was welcoming idea from the association, it required permission of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) to utilize the power generated and transmit power to the grid.

She provided the association with an alternative to install solar panels on the periphery of the OSR area while the core part could be used for planting trees which would also benefit them in the longer run in procuring green energy or zero emission certificates while exporting their products.

Replying to the grievances aired by the various industrial associations that local bodies- panchayat, corporation and municipality – despite collecting taxes from them, were not undertaking any maintenance works at the estates, she, said, though it was a problem faced by almost all the industrial estates, nothing could be done as the local bodies collect tax for benefits provided to the units like approach roads, water, among others.

Negating the request to hand over the vacant land and roads to the local bodies, she noted, if that was to happen, the SIDCO would have no control over the roads or the lands, thereby it would lose its right over the properties which have been developed for the benefit of the industries.

“The facilities in SIPCOT and SIDCO cannot be compared as the functioning of both the corporations are different. In SIPCOT, huge chunks of land are sold to industries, whereas, in SIDCO, for the welfare of small and medium scale industries, even small pieces of land are sold,” she noted.

In such a situation, facilities like roads, streetlights, among others required for SIPCOT was comparatively less than SIDCO’s, she added.

SIDCO, which received several complaints through online grievance submission portal, has allocated about ₹10 crore for redressing the issues pertaining to almost 20 industrial estates in the State, Ms. Madumathi said.

C. K. Mohan, president, TANSTIA, said, their long-pending demand of providing a minimal part of the industries’ revenue to TANSIDCO for its better functioning, which was even discussed in State Assembly, has not turned into an Act yet.

