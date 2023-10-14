Sajar Trust conducts mega health camp for police and public

October 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan inaugurated a mega health camp organised for police personnel and public by the Sajar Trust along with JK Fenner (India) limited at Armed Reserve Ground in Madurai on Saturday.

Tests like Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) to determine the functioning of lungs, varicose vein examination, eye check up and general health check ups like ECG, blood Pressure, blood sugar level, etc were conducted at the camp.

A Nazim Banu, CEO, Sajar Trust, said, as the police had to spend most of their time on roads standing and travelling, their chances of being affected with lung diseases and vein problems were more.

“This camp would help them in finding the problems, if any,” she added. Following the detection of the problem they could get diagnosed, she added.

Over 300 persons, including police personnel and public, attended the health camp.

