Saiva Siddhanta course completes 16th edition at Thiagarajar College

At the valedictory function of the 16th annual 10-day training programme on Saiva Siddhanta held at Thiagarajar College here on Tuesday, participants lauded the school for providing them a platform to learn and grow in the traditional form from expert teachers.

The classes, which took place at general and advanced levels, saw participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

T. Kannan said over the years at least 1,500 people have been trained in the college.

“With growing interest from other nations, surely we can plan an event at a temple in another country next year to keep the interest intact and let the diaspora understand the importance of Saiva Siddhanta.

He added that they planned to release a workbook on the subject so that it could be used as a thorough reference material for others wanting to learn the subject.

“Youngsters nowadays do not remember any Siddhantam’. It is heartening to see that there has been a sizable rise in the number of youngsters attending the course. Through the youth, the message of Saiva Siddhantha must spread,” he said.

Later, a spiritual discourse by Ooran Adigalar was presented. He said a few platforms such as Thiagarajar College provided the space to discuss Saiva Siddhanta and eventually protect it as well.