‘Saiva Siddantha followers have great responsibility in society’

MADURAI

The followers of Saiva Siddantha had a great responsibility to give a new meaning to the various sections of people in the society, said Thavathiru Tiruvannamalai Adheenam Kundrakudi Ponnambalam Adigalar here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 10-day valedictory function of the 17th annual Saiva Siddantha training programme held at Thiagarajar College in Teppakulam, where about 60 persons had participated, the Adigalar said that the need of the hour was to inculcate good values and bring out the humaneness as it lacked.

The richness about our culture and the sheen has to be brought back. “ The Saiva Siddantha deals with not just the tradition and custom, but disseminates values and richness of our culture from time immemorial. As the educated and informed persons in the society, we had a great responsibility,” the Adigalar said.

Presiding over the valedictory function, college secretary Hari K. Thiagarajan said that the training given to 60 persons here in two different scales should be carried forward to a larger section of the people. The richness about the Saiva Siddantha and its philosophy should be spread which would reap good deeds.

The students, who were benefitted from the 10-day training, thanked the organisers for the opportunity and said that they were stepping out with a reservoir of knowledge.

Principal Dr. Pandiaraja who proposed a vote of thanks said that the 10-day programme commenced on November 21. A book Saiva Siddantha - an introduction was released.