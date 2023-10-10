HamberMenu
‘Sagar Kavach’ drill tests preparedness of Marine officers

October 10, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day mock drill, ‘Sagar kavach’, which periodically reviews the efficacy of police officers, the coastal security group (CSG), Q Branch, Central Industrial Security Group, Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy, was conducted in the district on Tuesday.

In the course of the exercise, a total of nine “intruders,” who set sail to the VOC Port in a mechanised boat, were detained by a team of CSG officers, led by Inspector Cyrus, patrolling off the seaport. Three “bombs” were seized. Later, the officers also detained a total of two “terrorists” equipped with “explosives” moving towards a chemical industry at SPIC Nagar.

On Wednesday, the security forces will conduct a joint operation to thwart the bid to “hijack” a ship from the VOC Port.

In Kanniyakumari district, the CSG police team, led by Inspector Naveen, detained a boat with a total of nine persons on board off the Chinna Muttom Fishing Harbour.

