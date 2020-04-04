Coronavirus | Safety precautions on at Urban Primary Health Centres

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, various safety precautions, including conducting a limited number of ante-natal check-ups and regular disinfection, are under way at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city.

An official from the health wing of Madurai Corporation said that based on a schedule, only 10 pregnant women are undergoing ante-natal checkups at the UPHCs. “We are individually calling up pregnant women to indicate their date of check-up. We want to ensure that no pregnant women misses their check-up and at the same time want to prevent crowding of patients,” said the official.

Nutrition kits are also being distributed to eligible pregnant women.

Similarly, abiding by a schedule, immunisation is also done only for a limited number of patients on Wednesdays. “We are ensuring that personal distancing is being maintained between patients at the UPHCs,” said the official.

Since March 15, non-communicable disease (NCB) patients have been supplied drugs for a two-month-period.

The official said that the number of outpatients at the UPHCs have reduced by half since the lockdown. The UPHCs are disinfected four times each day.

Complete medical check-up was done for the homeless, who were rescued and rehabilitated by the Corporation. Multi-vitamin tablets were also prescribed for them.