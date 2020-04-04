Madurai

Coronavirus | Safety precautions on at Urban Primary Health Centres

Nutrition kits are also being distributed to eligible pregnant women.

In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, various safety precautions, including conducting a limited number of ante-natal check-ups and regular disinfection, are under way at Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) in the city.

An official from the health wing of Madurai Corporation said that based on a schedule, only 10 pregnant women are undergoing ante-natal checkups at the UPHCs. “We are individually calling up pregnant women to indicate their date of check-up. We want to ensure that no pregnant women misses their check-up and at the same time want to prevent crowding of patients,” said the official.

Nutrition kits are also being distributed to eligible pregnant women.

Similarly, abiding by a schedule, immunisation is also done only for a limited number of patients on Wednesdays. “We are ensuring that personal distancing is being maintained between patients at the UPHCs,” said the official.

Since March 15, non-communicable disease (NCB) patients have been supplied drugs for a two-month-period.

The official said that the number of outpatients at the UPHCs have reduced by half since the lockdown. The UPHCs are disinfected four times each day.

Complete medical check-up was done for the homeless, who were rescued and rehabilitated by the Corporation. Multi-vitamin tablets were also prescribed for them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 5:35:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/safety-precautions-on-at-uphcs/article31253642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY