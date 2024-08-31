‘Safety of women in workplace not just a matter of discussion anymore’

Though the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has evident flaws in its procedure, constitution of the committee in workplaces is the only way out to prevent sexual harassment of women, according to S. Selva Gomathi, advocate and joint director, Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust.

Speaking at the ‘One day consultation on role of state for ensuring right to work with dignity of female workers at workplace,’ organised by SOCO Trust and Justice Shivraj V. Patil Foundation here on Saturday, she said, “Having one such committee would instil fear in men who think of harassing women at the workplace.”

After the Kolkata rape and murder case and other such repeated incidence of violence against women, the idea of ‘saving’ women from night shifts had been suggested. But “how could someone even think of such an idea that would exacerbate the already existing discrimination against women in promotion and wages, among others,” she added.

“The idea should be to create a safer environment for women rather than trying to protect them by confining them inside a ‘safe chamber’, by depriving them of opportunities,” she noted.

“It is time the government implements the recommendations of Verma committee report to prevent such future events,” Ms. Gomathi said.

A government college professor and also a member of ICC noting the practice of victim blaming by even the members of the committee, said forming a committee was just the baby step, but roping in the right members was the important step in fulfilling the purpose of such a committee.

“When a committee member is a person with a conservative mindset, the victim is subjected to experience the same pain several times in the due process of the grievance redressal,” she noted.

The execution of redressal mechanisms in most of the workplaces and education institutions was poor to the extent that the victim had to relive the trauma by answering the mindless questions posed by the committee members.

“Sexual harassment cannot be restricted only to physical abuse, but the verbal abuses the students are experiencing from their teachers and the staff from their bosses should be seriously considered, as most of the incidents recorded had started with verbal abuse,” she added.

Kamatchi, garments women workers association, said, “Exploitation of the labour of women in the lower strata of society by the men in power has been a constant violation of the rights of women and the freedom.”

Benefitting from the women’s desperate need for money to sustain their family, men starting from supervisors to owners in private companies commit all form of exploitation on them.

Premalatha of All India Democratic Women Association, said when a complaint box is placed in a workplace or an educational institution to receive complaints from the staffs or students, the promise of the institution should be to provide the privilege of anonymity to the complainant.

But, in reality, most of the complaint boxes at workplaces or institutions were under constant supervision. “The norms which mandates that the complaint box be opened only in the presence of all the committee members is easily being overruled by the head of the workplace or institution themselves to safeguard themselves,” she added.

The patriarchal mindset was not a men’s thing anymore, as even a woman in power, be it a superior or a police officer, treats the complainant with an aggression and disrespect, she said.

“Women police should be sensitised to handle victims of sexual abuse or for that matter any women with dignity and respect. Any women visiting a police station to register their grievance can never come out without confronting a threat,” Ms. Premalatha said.

Registering that the recent protests and outbursts demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor were welcoming. P. Savithiri, a conservancy worker, said, the sexual abuse and assault the women from the lower strata of society experience many times go unexperienced.

“Some form of protection should be assured for woman like her who survive their life by toiling in unbearable conditions,” she noted.