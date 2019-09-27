Safety guidelines for employees of magazines and cracker shops

With Deepavali approaching, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has laid down stringent safety norms for owners and employees of fireworks magazines and cracker shops.

Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives K. Sundaresan conducted awareness programmes for magazine supervisors and fireworks shop owners separately on Wednesday and Thursday. “Our priority is safety in transportation, handling and stocking of fireworks products during the Deepavali sales. We conducted it one month ahead of the festival when the movement of crackers peaks,” Mr. Sundaresan said.

For magazines

For the magazine supervisors, the PESO has instructed that crackers should be stocked inside magazines only after they are properly packed in cartons. “People tend to push crackers dumped inside bags in a hurry which is very dangerous,” he said. Besides, magazines should be used only for stocking crackers and to take them out for transportation. “No other activities such as packing of gift boxes should be taken up inside the magazines, “ Mr. Sundaresan said.

Immaterial of the size of the magazine, not more than four employees should be allowed inside it.

The supervisors should ensure safe handling of cracker boxes by load men hired by transport operators while loading them. While the trucks are partly loaded, the cartons should be properly secured so that they do not fall down when the truck moves. “Any friction can cause accident,” he said.

Cracker shops

The foremost precaution should be maintained in keeping the emergency exit free of any obstruction. “Workers tend to stock cracker boxes, blocking the exit which will obstruct the workers from fleeing to safety during accidents,” Mr. Sundaresan reasoned.

The workers should not be allowed to pack gift boxes inside shops. “These workers do not know how to handle different products such as amorces, colour matches, conventional and aerial fireworks,” he said.

Shop owners should buy and stock crackers only from licensed cracker units. “They can identify the licensed units with labels on the boxes that carry their name, licence number, address, production details and maximum retail price,” he said.

Stocking an excess quantity of crackers often lead to major accidents, he warned.