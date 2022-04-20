Safety equipment distributed to police

Staff Reporter April 20, 2022 22:31 IST

In view of road safety, Superintendent of Police M. Manohar distributed modern flashing lights with cones to be installed on the police vehicles to alert drivers and other safety equipment to police personnel at the District Police Office here on Wednesday.

Public address (PA) systems that are portable were also distributed along with batten lights, and breath analysers to check the alcohol levels among vehicles users. The new equipment would give results, along with the photographs of the vehicle user.

Locking devices for two-wheeler and four-wheelers that are abandoned or parked in no parking zone were distributed.