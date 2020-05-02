Safely supplying milk from a containment zone

Unlike other containment zones in Madurai district, the one formed at Dhoddappanaiyakanur in Usilampatti block has its own needs and throws up new challenges for the district administration.

After a 24-year-old pregnant woman from the area tested positive for COVID-19, the area was cordoned off on April 26.

Around 50 households within the zone own a total of 103 cows and calves, including 35 lactating cows. Everyday these residents supply around 310 litres of milk to the cooperative societies to earn their livelihood.

“We wanted to ensure that these families are not deprived of their only means of livelihood. But, at the same time also wanted to ensure that safety precautions are adopted while milking the cows and during transportation of milk from the containment zone,” said Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer K. V. Rajkumar.

To ensure that these animals were not left to starve due to the lockdown, the district administration provided around 425 kilograms of dry fodder to the cattle owners on Wednesday. Each bundle of straw was sold at ₹210. “The district administration gave away fodder for free of cost for 10 households who couldn't afford to buy them,” said the RDO. Around 18 kilograms of concentrate feed was also supplied to them at subsidised rates, he added.

A veterinary doctor sensitised the residents on clean milk production, said Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry D. Suresh Chrisptopher. “Currently, two persons have been appointed to milk all the lactating cows. Before milking the cows, each person disinfects his hands and the udder of each of the cows,” he said.

“Usually, the teats of the cows remain open for 20 minutes after milking has been done leading to chances of micro-organisms entering the body through them. Hence we have provided a spray, which when used after milking the cow, will immediately seal the teats. This further reduces the risk of any virus entering the animal,” he added.

A total of four 40-litre milk cans have been provided for carrying the milk out of the zone. They are also regularly disinfected, said the RDO.

“Till now there is no clear scientific evidence that shows transmission of coronavirus through animals. But, we are taking all safety precautions to ensure that the milk is safely transported from the zone,” said Mr. Christopher.