‘Safe handling of crackers important to prevent injuries to eyes’

Despite creating awareness of handling crackers with safety which would otherwise lead to fatal accidents like losing eye sight or burn injuries, 104 patients were admitted to Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai with injuries on eyes on the day of Deepavali alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors of the hospital, in a press release, said that among the 104 patients, 10 were treated for corneal tear. The doctors also performed enucleation (removal of eye from orbit) on about four children who had suffered heavy damage to their eyes.

There are umpteen reports about fatal accidents due to careless handling of crackers on the social media, besides precautions in textbooks. Parents should bear this in mind and educate their children about the importance of safe handling of crackers, the doctors said.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Kim, Chief Medical Officer, said procedures such as enucleation was the last step that could be taken on a damaged eye. “When only the cornea is damaged, transplantation options are there. But when the whole eye ball is injured, grafting cannot be performed,” he said.

“As children form the majority of the victims, it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure their safety. Eye injuries can very well be prevented if practised with caution. Reckless enjoyments in these small matters come with a huge cost,” he said.

From the hospital side, learning from the previous experiences, various awareness measures were taken in many places across the district, but still more injuries were reported, Dr. Kim said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.