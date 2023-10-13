Saddled with debt, medical aspirant struggles to mobilise tuition fees

October 13, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The daughter of a partially visually challenged widow, struggling from penury, has been running from pillar to post to pay the tuition fee and the hostel fee after she secured admission at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi.

K. Jayamalini, a “pure science group” student of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai survived all odds to secure 487 marks (out of 600) in the public examination held in April 2023. When she applied for nursing course, her partially visually challenged mother, Ruby, who works as a housemaid to make ends meet, was left with no other option but to try and borrow money from lenders.

However, Ms. Ruby’s hopes were dashed as moneylenders refused to give out money. Ms. Ruby had has already borrowed money for meeting the educational expenses of her son and her daughter, and for her own medical needs.

“I have to run the family with my meagre earnings. This includes paying the rent for our small house at Lanker Kana Street in Palayamkottai and tuition fees for my children. So, we are now saddled with debt and have no savings, unable to pay the tuition fee for my daughter now,” said Ms. Ruby, who has partially lost the vision in her right eye. She has pinned hopes on medical treatment to save her vision.

“If I can get help from the philanthropists to pay my tuition fee of Rs. 18,000, the monthly hostel fee of Rs. 2,800 and the travel expenses from Tiruneveli to Tiruchi to join the college, I’ll be grateful to them,” said Ms. Jeyamalini, who has to pay the fee by October 16.

.