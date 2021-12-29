‘Sacred Groves’ through the lens

Madurai

29 December 2021 21:39 IST

Photo contest held to create awareness of conservation

‘Sacred Groves’ photography (winter camp)-cum-exhibition was conducted at Gandhi Museum by Dhan Foundation in association with HCL Foundation in order to create awareness among the people of the concept of Kovil Kaadugal or Sacred Groves.

The photography contest saw participants from all over India. The theme of the contest was ‘Sacred Groves’ and participants were taken to the sacred groves in Madurai and Dindigul districts.

Two community leaders, P. Maya Alagar from Kasampatti and A. Alagan from Valayapatti, who were part of the judges panel, explained the importance of Kovil Kaadugal.

They said people worship the forest as a deity. Those who enter the sacred groves should follow a strict discipline. The forest produce is left untouched as a mark of respect to the forest. Permission for the photography contest was granted as it would create awareness of the concept of sacred groves among the people.

Ornithologist T. Badri Narayanan said biologists saw the concept of sacred groves as a good repository of plant resources of that particular area. The native saplings were given importance.

From a conservation point of view Kovil Kaadugal was important. There was emphasis on protection and conservation of flora and fauna, said Assistant Professor Stephen of American College.

Cinematographer Mohan said the participants had captured the emotion of the theme Kovil Kaadugal.