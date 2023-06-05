ADVERTISEMENT

Sacked supervisor of lorry booking office murders security guard

June 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested a former worker of a lorry booking office for allegedly murdering the security guard.

The police said lorry booking office supervisor Michael Jayakumar (52) of Lions Town here was removed from service by the owner of the lorry booking office recently after he created trouble in the office under the influence of alcohol. Jayakumar came to the office on Sunday night and asked security guard Gnanaraj (53) to allow him to take his belongings from the office.

Gnanaraj, who stopped him at the entrance, called up the owner and asked him whether he could allow Jayakumar into the office. When Jayakumar was allowed inside, he verbally abused Gnanaraj and picked an argument with him. At one point, Jayakumar allegedly attacked Gnanaraj with an iron rod, in which the latter died on the spot. Jayakumar fled the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the workers came to the office on Monday, they found the body of Gnanaraj lying near a water tank and alerted Thoothukudi South Police, who arrested Gnanaraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US