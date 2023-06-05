Sacked supervisor of lorry booking office murders security guard

June 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested a former worker of a lorry booking office for allegedly murdering the security guard.

The police said lorry booking office supervisor Michael Jayakumar (52) of Lions Town here was removed from service by the owner of the lorry booking office recently after he created trouble in the office under the influence of alcohol. Jayakumar came to the office on Sunday night and asked security guard Gnanaraj (53) to allow him to take his belongings from the office.

Gnanaraj, who stopped him at the entrance, called up the owner and asked him whether he could allow Jayakumar into the office. When Jayakumar was allowed inside, he verbally abused Gnanaraj and picked an argument with him. At one point, Jayakumar allegedly attacked Gnanaraj with an iron rod, in which the latter died on the spot. Jayakumar fled the spot.

When the workers came to the office on Monday, they found the body of Gnanaraj lying near a water tank and alerted Thoothukudi South Police, who arrested Gnanaraj.