Sacked MKU temporary employees stage protest

Contract workers of Madurai Kamaraj University staging a novel demonstration in front of the university on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

‘Dismissal has come at a time when they were expecting their services to be regularised’

The 136 casual labour and consolidated pay casual labour employees of Madurai Kamaraj University who were dismissed from service staged a protest, seeking their reinstatement, on the university premises on Tuesday.

M. Senthilkumar, a clerk who is one among the 136 dismissed employees, said the university administration removed them from service, citing financial situation and without giving any other solid reasons. He said the livelihood of the temporary employees was at stake now.

Most of them had worked for over 10 years as temporary employees and they were the sole breadwinners of their families, said R. Murali, secretary, Save MKU Coalition. The dismissed employees included security personnel, gardeners, clerks, drivers and office assistants. It was unfair to remove them, he added.

K. Neethi Raja, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, who participated in the protest held on the MKU premises, said the employees were dismissed at a time when most of them were expecting their services to be regularised.

Most of the employees had worked for over 10 years and were suddenly dismissed, citing financial situation. They were unable to make ends meet and their families were struggling to pull through as they also had loans to repay, he said.

He said with the dismissal of the 136 temporary employees, the workload on the other employees of the university had increased and they were burdened. The protests would continue if the 136 employees were not reinstated, he added.