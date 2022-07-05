Sacked MKU temporary employees continue protest

Sacked workers of Madurai Kamaraj University stage a demonstration in front of Kalaignar Karunanidhi statue on Tuesday in Madurai.. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

July 05, 2022 23:11 IST

The sacked casual labourers and consolidated pay casual labourers of Madurai Kamaraj University staged a protest in front of Kalaignar Karunanidhi statue in Madurai on Tuesday seeking reinstatement.

As many as 136 employees were sacked citing the financial situation of the University. The workers said that neither any order nor a proper reason was given for removal from service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The workers, who have been continuously staging protests for over two months, said there was no breakthrough with regard to the reinstatement. Though they had sent many representations to the authorities, they had not been considered. Hence, they would continue their protest.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association District Secretary K. Neethi Raja said that it was not 136 employees who were suffering as a result of the removal from service, but 136 families. Most of them had completed 10 years as temporary employees. They were the breadwinners of their families. Due to dismissal from service, they were unable to make ends meet.

The dismissed employees included security personnel, gardeners, clerks, drivers and office assistants. It was unfair to remove them. They were removed when they were expecting their service to be regularised, he added.