ADVERTISEMENT

Sachidanandam of CPI(M) wins Dindigul seat by a huge margin of more than 4 lakh votes

Published - June 04, 2024 09:31 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

R. Sachithanandam. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

R. Sachidanand>am of Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been declared Member of Parliament, Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-time MP elect has been an active member in the Communist party for over two decades and has played key roles in various issues concerning public in Dindigul and other districts in Tamil Nadu.

He polled 6,70,149 votes defeated his nearest rival Mohamed Mubarak of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), an ally of the AIADMK, by a huge margin of 4,43,821 votes. Mr. Mubarak had polled 2,26,328 votes, PMK candidate Thilaga Bama secured 1,12,503 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate D. Kailai Rajan bagged 97,845 votes. A total of 22,120 votes were cast in NOTA.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the start, the CPI(M) candidate established a solid lead that at every round, the margin widened with the AIADMK candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Dindigul Lok Sabha comprises six Assembly segments - Athoor, Dindigul, Oddanchathiram, Natham, Nilakottai and Palani. In 2019, DMK candidate P. Velusamy won the elections, defeating the PMK candidate.

This time, the DMK had allotted Dindigul to its ally. Spearheading the campaign, senior DMK leader I Periyasamy and others ensured that their alliance partner won hands down in the constituency.

The CPI (M) candidate was declared elected by Returning Officer M.N. Poongodi who handed over the certificate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US