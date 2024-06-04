Sachidanandam of CPI(M) wins Dindigul seat by a huge margin of more than 4 lakh votes

R. Sachidanand>am of Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been declared Member of Parliament, Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

The first-time MP elect has been an active member in the Communist party for over two decades and has played key roles in various issues concerning public in Dindigul and other districts in Tamil Nadu.

He polled 6,70,149 votes defeated his nearest rival Mohamed Mubarak of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), an ally of the AIADMK, by a huge margin of 4,43,821 votes. Mr. Mubarak had polled 2,26,328 votes, PMK candidate Thilaga Bama secured 1,12,503 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate D. Kailai Rajan bagged 97,845 votes. A total of 22,120 votes were cast in NOTA.

From the start, the CPI(M) candidate established a solid lead that at every round, the margin widened with the AIADMK candidate.

The Dindigul Lok Sabha comprises six Assembly segments - Athoor, Dindigul, Oddanchathiram, Natham, Nilakottai and Palani. In 2019, DMK candidate P. Velusamy won the elections, defeating the PMK candidate.

This time, the DMK had allotted Dindigul to its ally. Spearheading the campaign, senior DMK leader I Periyasamy and others ensured that their alliance partner won hands down in the constituency.

The CPI (M) candidate was declared elected by Returning Officer M.N. Poongodi who handed over the certificate.

