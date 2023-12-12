ADVERTISEMENT

Sabarimala season: TNSTC to operate special buses to Kumily

December 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the Sabarimala season, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai Limited, has arranged additional buses for devotees visiting the temple from Dindigul, Palani, Tiruchi, Madurai and nearby areas.  

Considering the Mandala puja on December 27 and Makara puja on January 15, 2024, the TNSTC would be increasing bus services from these places to Kumily from December 15 to January 16, 2024.

During the Mandala puja on December 27, in addition to the existing bus services, 100 buses would be arranged for the devotees. Further, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will arrange additional buses from Kumily to Sabarimala, a press release from the TNSTC said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The TNSTC has deployed officials to Dindigul, Palani, Tiruchi and Madurai to assist and guide passengers on these days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US