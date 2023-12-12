HamberMenu
Sabarimala season: TNSTC to operate special buses to Kumily

December 12, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the Sabarimala season, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai Limited, has arranged additional buses for devotees visiting the temple from Dindigul, Palani, Tiruchi, Madurai and nearby areas.  

Considering the Mandala puja on December 27 and Makara puja on January 15, 2024, the TNSTC would be increasing bus services from these places to Kumily from December 15 to January 16, 2024.

During the Mandala puja on December 27, in addition to the existing bus services, 100 buses would be arranged for the devotees. Further, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will arrange additional buses from Kumily to Sabarimala, a press release from the TNSTC said.  

The TNSTC has deployed officials to Dindigul, Palani, Tiruchi and Madurai to assist and guide passengers on these days.

