Sabarimala accident: solatium for victims’ kin

December 25, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Rural Development Minister I. Periasami handed over ₹2 lakh each as solatium to the families of eight victims who were killed in a road accident on Kumuli-Theni ghat section on Friday night.

Ten devotees, including a seven-year-old boy, were returning to Andipatti after visiting the Sabarimala shrine. The driver of the SUV in which they were travelling allegedly lost control and the vehicle fell into a deep gorge and hit the water pipelines of the Mulla Periyar power project on the ghat section. Firefighters had a tough time in conducting the rescue operations. Eight pilgrims were killed, while two persons, Raja and his son Hariharan, 7, were admitted with multiple injuries at Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the devotees and released the solatium to the kin of the victims.

Accompanied by Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan, MLAs N. Ramakrishnan, A. Maharajan and K.S. Saravanakumar and former MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan, Mr Periasami visited the homes of all eight victims and consoled the family members before handing over the cheque.

He also visited the hospital where the two injured persons were under treatemnt. He enquired with the doctors on their condition and handed over ₹50,000 each.

