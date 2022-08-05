Saaral Thiruvizhaa begins at Courtallam

Folk artistes performing at the Saaral Thiruvizhaa at Courtallam in Tenkasi District on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 8-day Saaral Thiruvizhaa, an annual festival organised at Courtallam during the season every year to attract the tourists, commenced on Friday.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran inaugurated the books exhibition at Sri Parasakthi College campus and the Saaral Thiruvizhaa at Kalaivaanar Kalaiyarangam while Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the first sale of the book in the presence of District Collector P. Akash.

Mr. Ramachandran also honoured the sponsors of Saaral Thiruvizhaa and Mr. Thennarasu felicitated the artistes who are performing at the cultural events being organised as part of the celebrations.

Apart from folk arts, there will be a dog show and chubby baby competition (August 6), weight lifting and Mr. Courtallam (August 7), boat ride (August 8), cycling and archery (August 9), rangoli and yoga (August 10) and women’s marathon (August 11) .

As part of the Saaral Thiruvizhaa celebrations, the district administration is organising Horticulture Festival in the Eco Park near Five Falls and a food festival is being organised at Zamin Bungalow premises near Sri Parasakthi College.