RVNL opens project office for new Pamban bridge

After launching preliminary work for the construction of New Pamban Rail Bridge across Pamban channel, adjacent to the existing more than century old bridge, public sector Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has opened its project office in Pamban.

RVNL Chief Project Manager (Coordination) B. Kamalakara Reddy inaugurated the Offices of RVNL and Project Management Consultancy – Pamban Bridge in a refurbished building near the Railway Officers’ Guest House at the shore side of Pamban on Friday.

The 2.05-km long bridge would be built at a cost of ₹240 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone, while addressing an election rally in Kanniyakumari in March.

In a related development, Southern Railway Chief Bridge Engineer (CBE) Abdul Rahman inspected the existing bridge and the location of the new bridge on Friday. He was accompanied by Senior Assistant Divisional Engineer (Karaikudi) Manohar, Divisional Engineer (north) Baskar Rao and Section Engineer (Pamban) Diwakar.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas, Divisional Railway Manager (Madurai) V.R. Lenin and heads of all departments are expected to visit Pamban in view of the visit of Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on October 27. Mr. Yadav, who arrives Rameswaram in a special train, would inspect the new bridge location in the ICG Hovercraft after offering worship at the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple. Mr. Yadav would visit Dhanushkodi before leaving in the evening, according to the tentative programme.