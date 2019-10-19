RVNL begins work for new Pamban rail bridge

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which was entrusted with the prestigious project of constructing the 2.05 km long ‘New Bridge Pamban Viaduct’ has commenced the preliminary works after awarding the contract to Ahmedabad based Ranjit Buildcon Limited. It has assured to complete the project in two years.

“After completing the piling works inside the sea, the 2.05 km long new modern rail bridge, parallel to the existing more than century-old bridge would be ready in two years,” said B. Kamalakara Reddy, Chief Project Manager, RVNL, after visiting the site with his colleagues and project officials of the contract company at Pamban on Saturday.

Pointing that weather conditions would be a challenge, he said the conditions are expected to be favourable from the middle of December, after which, the works would go on in full swing.

The project kick started after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, while addressing an election rally in Kanniyakumari in March.

The test pile work on the shore would start next week and after ascertaining the load strength and matching the soil test already conducted, piling work inside the sea would begin, he said.

The new bridge, parallel to the existing bridge, India’s only cantilever bridge would be built at a cost of ₹248 crore with vertical single lift span (truss type girder), he said.

The new bridge would have 100 spans, he added.

The new bridge would be located 30 meters away towards the north and at an elevation of three meters to the existing bridge, he said. The level of the new bridge could be raised to a maximum of three meters, he said. The 70 meter long vertical lift steel span, however, could be raised to a height of 22 meters to allow cross navigation of vessels in the Pamban Channel.

RVNL has opened a project office at a building adjacent to the Officers’ Guest House, near the shore in Pamban. Ranjit Buildcon Limited, which won the contract after easing out L&T and four other bidders, has already moved in the machineries.