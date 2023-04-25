Russian technical expert dies at KKNPP

April 25, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Klininko Vadim (62), head of the Russian team constructing the third and the fourth reactors of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), died around 9.30 p.m. on Monday due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Since the start of the construction of KKNPP in March 2002, Vadim is the first Russian to die on the premises of the nuclear park, which will house 6 X 1,000 MWe VVER reactors by September 2027.

As he complained of uneasiness on Monday night, Vadim, who had been working at KKNPP for the past five years, was rushed to a hospital in Nagercoil, where he died. His body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for a post-mortem examination.

“Losing a specialist like Vadim is a great loss to the Russian team and the entire KKNPP as well… The Russian consulate and the Russian Embassy have been informed. They will take the call on sending the mortal remains of Vadim to their country,” said a source at KKNPP.