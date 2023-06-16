ADVERTISEMENT

Russian medical varsities to offer over 5,000 seats to Indian students; Fair in Madurai on June 20

June 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Top Russian medical universities are set to offer over 5,000 medical seats to Indian students in the academic year 2023-24. The second edition of the All India Russian Education Fair 2023 is being organised in Madurai on June 20 at The Madurai Residency Hotel. The event will feature spot admissions for the MBBS as well as engineering and technology courses.

According to university officials from Russia, their institutions fulfilled the National Medical Commission’ s (NMC) latest criteria, meant for recognising MBBS courses offered by foreign medical universities. Indian students who have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and who have passed the higher secondary school exam or its equivalent can apply for UG and PG programmes in medicine. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc for admissions to Russian universities. On-the-spot admissions can be made at the fair. For details about the programmes and fair, students can call: 9282221221/ 9940199883, the officials told presspersons on Friday.

