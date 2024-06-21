GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian education fair in Madurai on June 25

Published - June 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Russian Centre of Science and Culture along with Study Abroad will conduct the second edition of All India Russian Education Fair at Madurai Residency hotel on June 25

Speaking to the media on Friday, the organisers said that medical colleges in Russia were the only ones abroad that fully comply with the National Medical Commission of India’s latest norms on medical education overseas.  

The number of MBBS seats for Indian students in Russia has been increased from 5,000 to 8,000 this year, said Gaifullina Aislu, Chief teacher of Latin Language and Medical Terminology, Kazan State Medical University. 

“Fees for medical education in Russia costs only around ₹3 lakh for a year. As the medium of instruction is English, students would not have any problem in communicating with the professors,” she said.  

About eight institutions and banks to fund the students would participate in the fair. Spot admissions could also be done, she added.  

From Madurai, the fair will travel to Chennai (June 22 and 23 at Russian Centre of Science and Culture), Tiruchi (June 26), Salem (June 27), and Coimbatore (June 28).  

For more details, interested students can reach the organisers at 92822-21221. 

ENDS 

