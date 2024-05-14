ADVERTISEMENT

Russian education fair attracts students

Published - May 14, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An exhibition on higher studies in Russia in progress in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Over 80 students from Madurai and the neighbouring districts attended an education fair jointly organised by the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) and Study Abroad for the academic year 2024-25.

The students from Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and other districts came along with their parents. The representatives from various top Russian universities were present at the event.

The representatives from the universities included professors, experts and heads of faculties from the medical and technical universities who assisted the students. They briefed the students on the eligibility criteria and admission procedure. They were also briefed on various universities and the courses.

The universities that participated in the education fair included: Volgograd State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Kazan State Medical University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, Moscow Aviation Institute and Moscow State Regional University.

Indian students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and who have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks is only 40%), can apply for MBBS courses in Russia. Tamil medium students can also apply. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia, according to a press release.

