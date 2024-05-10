ADVERTISEMENT

Russian Centre of Science and Culture holds education fair in Madurai

Published - May 10, 2024 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) jointly with ‘Study Abroad,’ conducts All-India Russian education fair for the academic year 2024-2025 at The Madurai Residency Hotel in Madurai on May 14. 

The fair would witness participation of as many as eight leading higher educational institutions, all belonging to the Russian government. The fair offers as many as 8,000 MBBS seats for the Indian students.  

Indian students who have cleared National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and who have a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant core subjects/degrees (in the case of SC/ST and OBC students, the minimum marks are only 40%), could apply for MBBS courses in Russia. Tamil medium students can also apply. There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS, etc. for admissions to universities in Russia, a press release said.

