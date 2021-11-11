Russ Foundation seeks de-sealing of its buildings

Russ Foundation has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Madurai district adminstration to de-seal two of its buildings. The buildings were sealed in 2019 following allegations of sexual assault on a girl inmate of the home run by the foundation.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan ordered notice to the Collector and the police and adjourned the hearing in the case till November 25 in the petition filed by Berlin Jose of Russ Foundation, Madurai. He said that the Collector had rejected his plea to de-seal the buildings.

The petitioner said that he had earlier moved the court seeking the same relief to de-seal the buildings. The court passed an order directing the Collector to consider the representation made and pass appropriate orders. However, the representation was rejected, he said.

He said that valuables such as cameras, laptops, televisions, computers, microphones and amplifiers were inside the sealed buildings. The petitioner said that both the buildings were sealed without passing appropriate orders. He sought a direction to the authorities to de-seal them.

Both Berlin Jose and his employee John Prabhakar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the sexual assault case. A detention order was passed against them under the Goondas Act. Later, the detention order was set aside and the two were subsequently granted bail.