Russ Foundation director, employee sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment

March 01, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act in Madurai on Friday sentenced Russ Foundation Director M. Berlin Jose and employee John Prabhakar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl, an inmate of a home run by the foundation. Special Court Judge S. Muthukumaravel convicted and sentenced the accused and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh each. The two accused were found guilty of offences under the POCSO Act. Following the incident in 2019, Russ Foundation, a private home in Thondaimanpatti near Chathirapatti, was sealed by the officials. Based on a complaint, Chathirapatti police arrested them.

