ADVERTISEMENT

Russ Foundation director, employee sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment

March 01, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act in Madurai on Friday sentenced Russ Foundation Director M. Berlin Jose and employee John Prabhakar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl, an inmate of a home run by the foundation. Special Court Judge S. Muthukumaravel convicted and sentenced the accused and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh each. The two accused were found guilty of offences under the POCSO Act. Following the incident in 2019, Russ Foundation, a private home in Thondaimanpatti near Chathirapatti, was sealed by the officials. Based on a complaint, Chathirapatti police arrested them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US