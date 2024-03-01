GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russ Foundation director, employee sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment

March 01, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under POCSO Act in Madurai on Friday sentenced Russ Foundation Director M. Berlin Jose and employee John Prabhakar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl, an inmate of a home run by the foundation. Special Court Judge S. Muthukumaravel convicted and sentenced the accused and imposed a fine of ₹ 1 lakh each. The two accused were found guilty of offences under the POCSO Act. Following the incident in 2019, Russ Foundation, a private home in Thondaimanpatti near Chathirapatti, was sealed by the officials. Based on a complaint, Chathirapatti police arrested them.

