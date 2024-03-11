GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russ Foundation director, employee appeal against trial court judgment

March 11, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to authorities on the appeal preferred by Russ Foundation director M. Berlin Jose and employee John Prabhakar against the judgement of the Special Court in Madurai, sentencing them to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh ordered notice to the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case till April first week. The petitioners also sought suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Madurai, sentenced Berlin Jose and John Prabhakar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on an inmate of a home run by the foundation.

The trial court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on them each. Following the incident reported in 2019, Russ Foundation, a private home at Thondaimanpatti near Chathirapatti, was sealed by the officials. Based on a complaint, Chathirapatti police arrested the two.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.