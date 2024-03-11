Russ Foundation director, employee appeal against trial court judgment

March 11, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to authorities on the appeal preferred by Russ Foundation director M. Berlin Jose and employee John Prabhakar against the judgement of the Special Court in Madurai, sentencing them to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh ordered notice to the authorities and adjourned the hearing in the case till April first week. The petitioners also sought suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Madurai, sentenced Berlin Jose and John Prabhakar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on an inmate of a home run by the foundation.

The trial court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on them each. Following the incident reported in 2019, Russ Foundation, a private home at Thondaimanpatti near Chathirapatti, was sealed by the officials. Based on a complaint, Chathirapatti police arrested the two.