Rural women felicitated

March 11, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, a Madurai-based NGO Voice Trust organised an event to celebrate rural womenfolk at Karuppayurani near here on Saturday. T. Murugesan, managing director, Voice Trust, said the rural women, who mostly work as daily wage labourers, are also now forced to lead a stressful life.

“In order to give them a breather, a fun-filled day was organised with games and dance,” he added.

District Panchayat Chairperson K. Suriyakala, Madurai East Panchayat Union President R. Manimegalai and others were felicitated.

A rally was taken out stressing the importance of equity in society by students of Lady Doak College who held placards. Ten women of Karuppayurani were felicitated for their vital contribution to the society.

The event was also supported by Thangamayil Jewellery. Millet-based snacks were distributed to the participants.

