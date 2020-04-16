Rural temple priests asked to provide details for COVID-19 relief

The Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments has asked the members of Tamil Nadu Rural Temples Priests Welfare Board in Virudhunagar district to share their personal details to get the sum of ₹1,000 as relief, announced by the Department. An official statement said that the registered members of the board should send their names, mobile phone number, front page of their savings bank account and their membership number to the department officials through WhatsApp.

The members in the temples under Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam and Watrap taluks should send their details to 90953-17164 and those in Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Sattur, Virudhunagar taluks to 70921-34713. Members in Aruppukottai, Tiruchuli and Kariyapatti taluks should send their details to 99769-03966.

The details could be given through the HR and CE Department phone number 04562-242607 and through tnendowmentsvnr@gmail.com as well. They need not meet the department Assistant Commissioner, the statement said.