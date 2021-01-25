Madurai

Rural student to represent T.N. in 300 meter race

M. Kanista Teena, a Class 11 of St. Tereasa’s Higher Secondary School, Vadakkankulam, won the gold medal in the 300 meter race category.  

TIRUNELVELI

A school student from Vadakkankulam in the district has been selected for the national junior and senior open athletic meet to be held in Guwahati in February.

In the 34th Tamil Nadu State Junior and Senior Open Athletic Championships held at Mepco Schelenk Engineering College, Sivakasi recently, M. Kanista Teena, a Class 11 of St. Tereasa’s Higher Secondary School, Vadakkankulam, won the gold medal in the 300 meter race category, which was introduced only this year.

Ms. Teena, who was concentrating on 400 meter race till last year and won the bronze medal in the State-level Republic Day Athletic Meet held in Tiruchi in 2020, tried her luck in the newly introduced 300 meter event also to win gold medal.

