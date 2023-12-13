Rural post office workers stage sit-in protest in Madurai

December 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI

Demanding employment benefits, members of All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union (AIGDSU) and National Union of Gramin Dak Sevaks (NUGDS) throughout the country have started an indefinite strike on Tuesday.

As part of the protest, GDS employees - people working in post offices in village areas - organised a sit-in protest outside the Head Post office at Tallakulam in Madurai on Wednesday. They demanded equal pay, other monetary benefits, including pension, recognition as full-time employees, etc.

“Though we work equally as regular employees and even more than them, still we are underpaid,” said M. Baskaran, AIGDSU State secretary. “We, part-time employees, are required to work only for four to five hours, but we work more than eight hours. We do not complain about that, but we demand equal pay and other benefits which the other full-time employees are entitled to,” he said.

Mr. Baskaran said, “No operations will be carried out in all post offices in the rural areas till all our demands are met by the government.”

They also demanded implementation of the recommendations of Kamalesh Chandra Committee to grant GDS employee’s promotions in three-phases, health insurance, leave allowance, etc.

Further, they demanded printers, computers and broadband network facilities for branch post offices.