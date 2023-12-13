GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rural post office workers stage sit-in protest in Madurai

December 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding employment benefits, members of All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union (AIGDSU) and National Union of Gramin Dak Sevaks (NUGDS) throughout the country have started an indefinite strike on Tuesday. 

As part of the protest, GDS employees - people working in post offices in village areas - organised a sit-in protest outside the Head Post office at Tallakulam in Madurai on Wednesday. They demanded equal pay, other monetary benefits, including pension, recognition as full-time employees, etc.  

“Though we work equally as regular employees and even more than them, still we are underpaid,” said M. Baskaran, AIGDSU State secretary. “We, part-time employees, are required to work only for four to five hours, but we work more than eight hours. We do not complain about that, but we demand equal pay and other benefits which the other full-time employees are entitled to,” he said.  

Mr. Baskaran said, “No operations will be carried out in all post offices in the rural areas till all our demands are met by the government.” 

They also demanded implementation of the recommendations of Kamalesh Chandra Committee to grant GDS employee’s promotions in three-phases, health insurance, leave allowance, etc.  

Further, they demanded printers, computers and broadband network facilities for branch post offices.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.