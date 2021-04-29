Madurai

Rural Mart inaugurated

Rajakumari Jeevagan, chairperson of WE of TNCCI, and P. S. Harikrishnaraj, DGM of NABARD, at the Rural Mart in Madurai on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Rural Mart, a venture of Green Fem Producer Company, was inaugurated by Rajakumari Jeevagan, chairperson of Women Entrepreneurs (WE) of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and P. S. Harikrishnaraj, Deputy General Manager of NABARD, here on Thursday.

Green Fem Producer Company, supported by NABARD, helps women entrepreneurs to market their products. It has around 300 women shareholders and five board of directors. Majority of the women are informal workers hailing from various parts of the city, Alanganallur , Tirupparankundram, Melur and Vadipatti .

Elamathi, its director, and S.A. Arul, secretary of Voluntary Association for People's Service, an NGO, implement the projects.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 9:54:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/rural-mart-inaugurated/article34443236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY