Rural Mart inaugurated

Rural Mart, a venture of Green Fem Producer Company, was inaugurated by Rajakumari Jeevagan, chairperson of Women Entrepreneurs (WE) of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and P. S. Harikrishnaraj, Deputy General Manager of NABARD, here on Thursday.

Green Fem Producer Company, supported by NABARD, helps women entrepreneurs to market their products. It has around 300 women shareholders and five board of directors. Majority of the women are informal workers hailing from various parts of the city, Alanganallur , Tirupparankundram, Melur and Vadipatti .

Elamathi, its director, and S.A. Arul, secretary of Voluntary Association for People's Service, an NGO, implement the projects.