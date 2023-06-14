Rural Development officials lay siege to DRDA office seeking repeal of transfer order

June 14, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association laid siege to the office of Project Director, District Rural Development Agency here on Wednesdday, protesting against relieving the Rural Development Assistant Engineer of Narikudi Union.

The protest was led by the association State secretary, Pugalenthi, and district president, L. Rajagopal.

Mr. Rajagopal said that the officials have relieved AE Feroze Khan on charges of not being present during a recent inspection by the officials led by Collector V.P. Jayaseelan to the Narikudi union.

“The action is highly unfair because the AE was on leave due to poor health,” said Mr. Rajagopal.

The AE was under undue pressure from a contractor and the officials for “poor” quality of a road laid in Narikudi block. The contract was awarded to the contractor by the Department officials, including the PD and Executive Engineer.

“The officials have every right to make the contractor take up rectification work. But they are not ready to force the contractor to redo the work. Though pressure is mounted on the AE, he has not been officially charged for failure to properly supervise the road-laying work,” Mr. Rajagopal said.

The association said that the siege would continue till the transfer order is revoked.

