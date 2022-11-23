Rural development officials go on mass casual leave

November 23, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officials Association (TNRDOA) on Wednesday went on a mass casual leave demanding steps to fill up several vacancies.

Its state secretary M. Veerakadamba Gopu said that over 650 employees across 15 panchayat unions including Gujiliamparai, Palani, Kodaikanal, Batlagundu took part in the protest. Their demands include promotions as they are deprived of the monetary benefits and sanction of salary of panchayat secretaries through treasury. They urged the State to fill vacancies in the rural development department as it will ensure better implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

They want the government to absorb computer operators as junior assistants as per the Government Order issued in 2017 and disburse benefits to rural conservancy workers.

They demand formation of Panchayat Unions comprising a maximum of 25 village panchayats in order to ease the burden on employees. “As many as 19 employees died in harness across the State since August because of undue pressure to implement various schemes amidst lack of funds and they have to work beyond working hours,” said Mr. Gopu.

He said that the members have decided to go on a mass casual leave on the second consecutive day on Thursday and to go on an indefinite strike from December 14 to press their demands.

TNRDOA district secretary R. Magudapathy and district president R. Saravanan took part in the present. In support of this protest, overhead tank operators staged a demonstration in front of the union office.