Rural Development officials blame technical shortcomings for outsourced employee siphoning off ₹ 79 lakh from PMAY fund

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the Virudhunagar Collector’s action of issuing charges against 14 officials of the Department of Rural Development in connection with an outsourced computer operator having siphoned off ₹ 79 lakh from Prime Minister’s Housing scheme (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana).

The association district president L. Rajagopalan said that the the officials were unaware of the criminal act of the outsourced staff Revathi. Besides, he blamed the lack of security features in the State Government’s portal, Single Nodal Account, through which the money was being diverted to different accounts.

After the issue came to light, a criminal case was registered against Revathi with the District Crime Branch.

The release of money in instalments for the beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme was being done by the outsourced staff. The money was being debited for one single account for the entire State and the BDO’s did not have any monitoring mechanism to check it.

Stating that the in-built technical shortcomings in the single nodal account were the sole reason for the irregularities, the association appealed to the Collector to withdraw the charges against the officials.

The TNRDOA members walked out of their offices across the district for the last one hour and staged a demonstration.