Rural Development officers stage protest in Virudhunagar district

They seek additional time for identifying beneficiaries for Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme

Updated - June 27, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association (TNRDOA) staged demonstration in different locations across the district demanding additional time to identify the beneficiaries for Kalaignar Kanavu Illam (KKI) scheme.

As part of the State-wide protest, the members of TNRDOA conducted the agitations in front the Block Development Offices in the district on Thursday.

“The process of identifying the beneficiaries for the KKI scheme is laborious considering the sheer numbers of the houses to be constructed. Similarly, field survey of the dilapidated group houses and genuineness of the beneficiaries for repairing the houses is also time consuming,” said the association Virudhunagar district president L. Rajagopalan.

Stating that the deadline for the selection of beneficiaries for new houses and the field assesment for repairing old houses is June 30, Mr. Rajagopalan said that it was not possible to carry out the work effectively given the shortage of manpower in the department.

Besides seeking additional time, the association also sought additional manpower to carryout the work.

Mr. Rajagopalan said that the Government was frequently modifying the guidelines for identification of beneficiaries of KKI scheme. “We have demanded that the final set of guidelines be issued at the earliest, so that the officials can take up the work,” he added.

TNRDOA has planned to conduct similar protest in front of all Collectorates on July 1.

