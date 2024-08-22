Rural Development Officers go on mass casual leave

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association on Thursday began a mass casual leave for two days. Around 400 members went on casual leave to press the government on their 20-point charter of demands.

The key demands of the members included filling of vacancies in key posts such as Panchayat Secretary and the allocation of adequate employees for implementation of the schemes such as Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam and Rural House Repair.

The members said that the existing strength was inadequate and more people were required and should be appointed in order to effectively implement the schemes. The members said that the demands have not been met even after the government had given the assurance that it would be fulfilled. Some of the other demands included regularisation of employees who had completed more than 10 years in service, bifurcation of village panchayats and panchayat unions for efficient management and administration.